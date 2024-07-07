Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,577 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 193.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,224,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Reliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $186,693,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,038,000 after buying an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,473,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Trading Down 0.6 %

RS traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $280.51. The company had a trading volume of 642,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,953. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.72.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

