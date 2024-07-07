Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,203 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 474,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 272,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 56.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 108,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

