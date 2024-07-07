Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 90,781 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 365.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,781 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 109,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GTES stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.44. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

