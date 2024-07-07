Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,606 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.63.

Get Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,112. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $112.55 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.