Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 27.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.4% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE traded down $14.62 on Friday, hitting $1,077.53. 62,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,151. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $986.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,134.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.