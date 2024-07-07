Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 481.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,265 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,037,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,728,000 after buying an additional 98,587 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 881,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,315. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $230.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.08 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 18.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

