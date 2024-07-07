Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

