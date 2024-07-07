Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 87,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,488,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 342,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 207,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,620,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,366. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARMK

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.