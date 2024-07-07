Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 108,509 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 389.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,509 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 29.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Performance

NYSE:NMR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 607,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

About Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.