Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,934 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JACK. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 840.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Jack in the Box by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.37. 402,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,562. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $957.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.