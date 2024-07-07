Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 74,965 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Weibo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 877,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.21. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.