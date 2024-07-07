Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Acushnet by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. 169,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,159. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

