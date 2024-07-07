Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 657,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,240. KB Home has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

