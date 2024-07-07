Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 80,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 18.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 770,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,025 shares of company stock worth $3,496,918. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

