Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.80.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
