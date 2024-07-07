Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,193,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after buying an additional 235,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

