Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) PT Raised to $43.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,105,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,939,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

