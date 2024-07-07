Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Charter Communications by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.79. 852,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Barclays lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

