Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

