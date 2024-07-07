China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNRGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

About China Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.