Choreo LLC Acquires 860 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 802,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

