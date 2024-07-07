Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,443 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 238,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.12. 1,165,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

