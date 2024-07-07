Choreo LLC Buys 509 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

