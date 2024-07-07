Choreo LLC Decreases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 280,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,712. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

