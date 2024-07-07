Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $30,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,019.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 134,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,664. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.