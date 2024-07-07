Choreo LLC Has $37.60 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 1,637,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.