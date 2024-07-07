Choreo LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $156.17. The company had a trading volume of 595,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $156.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.40.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

