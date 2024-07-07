Choreo LLC Has $7.83 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after buying an additional 2,987,134 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,233,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,376,000 after buying an additional 2,231,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

