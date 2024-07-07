Choreo LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 616.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,535.69. 71,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,454. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,589.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,506.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

