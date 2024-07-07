Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,600. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.