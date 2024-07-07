Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 242,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,560. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

