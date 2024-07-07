Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 66.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,927 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $12,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

