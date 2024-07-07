Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 418.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,923,000 after buying an additional 59,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,377,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.10. 300,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,752. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

