Choreo LLC Sells 137 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.83. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

