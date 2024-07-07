Choreo LLC Sells 260 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $271.90. The stock had a trading volume of 201,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,547. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

