Choreo LLC Sells 278 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.53. The company had a trading volume of 637,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,450. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.27. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.