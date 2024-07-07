Choreo LLC Sells 297 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MPC traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $170.74. 1,587,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

