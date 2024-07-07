Choreo LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $61,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,379. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

