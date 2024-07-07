Choreo LLC Sells 713 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock remained flat at $87.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 381,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,988. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.