Choreo LLC Takes Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,021,000 after buying an additional 174,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.40. 118,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

