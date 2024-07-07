Choreo LLC Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $151.44. 1,261,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,774. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average is $142.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

