Choreo LLC Trims Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after buying an additional 95,468 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,145,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGDV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.32. 1,246,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

