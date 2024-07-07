Choreo LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

TSCO stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,628. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.17 and a 200 day moving average of $252.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

