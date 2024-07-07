Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLVT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor N.V. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 65,728,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,645,000 after buying an additional 33,256,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,457,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Clarivate by 20.0% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,598,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,402 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.