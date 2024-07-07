CNB Bank Acquires 71 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 575,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,339,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.89.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

SPGI stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.27. The stock had a trading volume of 777,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.