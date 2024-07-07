CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $20.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $806.47. 1,193,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. The company has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $732.81 and its 200 day moving average is $744.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.28.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

