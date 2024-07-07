CNB Bank Buys 325 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after acquiring an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.4 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,377. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.