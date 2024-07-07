CNB Bank Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 218.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 919,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.