CNB Bank Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,550,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

