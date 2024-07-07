CNB Bank Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,912,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $126,615,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 865,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,699,000 after buying an additional 483,216 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.89. 1,907,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.57 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

