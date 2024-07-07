CNB Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,401,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,975. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

